Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -139.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

