Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 10,342 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 10.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 88.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

