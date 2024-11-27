Nwam LLC Lowers Position in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,375 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Iveda Solutions worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IVDA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Iveda Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

