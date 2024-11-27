Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

BYON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of BYON stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $273.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.70.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,426.10. The trade was a 75.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

