Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,525 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 2,059,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 321,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $984.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

