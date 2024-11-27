Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,130 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.06%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

