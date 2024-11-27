Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Welltower alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,657,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,727,000 after buying an additional 139,430 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,126,000 after acquiring an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,748,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,487,000 after acquiring an additional 134,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $140.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.