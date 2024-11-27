Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 13,328 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $333,755.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,481.92. This represents a 24.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,503 shares of company stock worth $6,325,804. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

