Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Holdings Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

TLK opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

