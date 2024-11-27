Pitcairn Co. Has $391,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 72.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 882.7% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Humana by 69.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $37,174,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $295.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.28 and its 200-day moving average is $330.23. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

