Pitcairn Co. Has $399,000 Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 34.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 20,281.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

PDFS stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.91 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

