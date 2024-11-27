Pitcairn Co. Has $404,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 128.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.97.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Celanese’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.