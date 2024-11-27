Pitcairn Co. Has $418,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

ENS opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.87. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. This trade represents a 7.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

