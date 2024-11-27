Pitcairn Co. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

