Pitcairn Co. Invests $490,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $294.34 and a one year high of $410.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

