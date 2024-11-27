Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

