Pitcairn Co. Sells 829 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,454,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,168,000 after acquiring an additional 250,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 963,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 863,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.46 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

