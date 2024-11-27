Pitcairn Co. Sells 9,868 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

HST opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

