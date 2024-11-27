Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,522,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,956,000 after purchasing an additional 765,877 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 343.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $43,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 100,410 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. Semtech’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

