Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 369,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

