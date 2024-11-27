Pitcairn Co. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,232.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,355.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,397.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,059.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.