Pitcairn Co. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance
MTD stock opened at $1,232.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,355.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,397.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,059.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
