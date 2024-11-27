Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

