PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 57.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ING. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.52.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

