Quest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

