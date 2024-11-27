Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 698 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 172,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 35.68 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

