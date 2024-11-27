Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,694,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 196.3% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $426.49 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.56 and a 12-month high of $435.60. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The trade was a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.25.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

