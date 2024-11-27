Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RIO opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

