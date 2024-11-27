Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,073,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 487.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 774,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,480,000 after buying an additional 642,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,327,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GDX opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.