Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $451,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

