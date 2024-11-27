Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $513,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 109.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Extreme Networks

Insider Activity

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $526,943.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,575.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,995.58. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,175 shares of company stock worth $1,927,079. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.