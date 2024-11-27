Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 225 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

