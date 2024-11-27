Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 339 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $141.05.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

