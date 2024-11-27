SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 281.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In related news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 6,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $1,325,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,039.46. The trade was a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,621,340. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,151 shares of company stock worth $6,303,645 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM stock opened at $209.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.58. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.83.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

