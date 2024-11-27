SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of SkyWest worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 3.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SkyWest by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.93. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,347.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,964,115.56. The trade was a 7.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $446,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,831.78. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

