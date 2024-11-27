SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,040,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

DIA opened at $448.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $352.78 and a fifty-two week high of $449.33.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.