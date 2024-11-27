Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of StepStone Group worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 442.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. StepStone Group LP has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.22 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $204,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,320.71. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,578.30. This represents a 25.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

