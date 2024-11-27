Swiss National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Brady worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brady by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Brady by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Brady by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $751,374. The trade was a 46.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at $737,014.79. The trade was a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

