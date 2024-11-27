The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 498.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,765 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $189,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 19.1% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 708,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 113,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Down 4.4 %

AES stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

