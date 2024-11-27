The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

Shares of BA stock opened at $150.72 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

