The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $167.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.03%.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

