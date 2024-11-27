The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 90,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This represents a 72.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The trade was a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

