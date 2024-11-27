The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after buying an additional 518,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.88 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

