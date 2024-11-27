UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DAL opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 31.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

