United Airlines’ (UAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of UAL opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3,504.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

