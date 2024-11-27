VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $19,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,745,000 after buying an additional 613,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after acquiring an additional 570,901 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,311,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.