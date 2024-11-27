Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $204.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.55 and a one year high of $207.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

