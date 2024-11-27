Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

