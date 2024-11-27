Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

