Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $433,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,700. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.