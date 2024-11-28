Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $441,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,087 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $131.49 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

